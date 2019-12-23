Share:

US President Donald Trump has apparently unveiled another unique skill - though he did not reveal the timing of its development - thorough expertise in wind power production, claiming that as an energy source, windmills harm the environment.

During Saturday's speech to the conservative student group Turning Point USA, Trump admitted that he "never understood" the allure of wind power plants but instantly stressed that "he knows windmills very much".

“I never understood wind [...] I know windmills very much, I have studied it better than anybody. I know it is very expensive. They are made in China and Germany mostly, very few made here, almost none, but they are manufactured, tremendous - if you are into this - tremendous fumes and gases are spewing into the atmosphere. You know we have a world, right? [...] So tremendous, tremendous amount of fumes and everything. You talk about the carbon footprint, fumes are spewing into the air, right spewing, whether it is China or Germany, is going into the air”, Trump rambled.

Despite the seriousness of the issue - critics reportedly point to carbon emissions from manufacturers involved in the production of wind power farms as a reason against their further construction - netizens instantly took to Twitter to mock Trump's next suddenly-revealed talent. This time the flow of criticism, apart from being openly scathing, pointed to a possible "mental issue".

Thank god this man was willing to let us in on these valuable facts. We have a world and the universe is big. Wow, now I can sleep tonight. I'm hoping tomorrow he will delve into why water is wet and why we can't see air. Stable genius??? Yeah, right.

Trump also claimed during his speech that wind power plants are responsible for killing birds, including bald eagles. A study earlier this year found that about 150,000 birds are affected by wind turbines in some way every year in the US, a number that remains far lower than the number killed by domestic animals each year, according to The Hill.