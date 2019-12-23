Share:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted bail to former finance minister Miftah Ismail was granted bail in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) case.

The high court approved the bail against bonds worth Rs10 million for the former finance minister.

Earlier, on July 19, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had approved the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader's plea for protective bail in the LNG case. The SHC had approved the bail for a week against bonds worth Rs500,000 for Ismail.

Ismail had been arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on August 7 after the IHC had rejected his bail plea in the LNG case.

Ismail had approached the IHC for pre-arrest bail. His plea had been heard by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

The PML-N leader was taken into custody from outside the Islamabad High Court.

On July 18, NAB had carried out a raid at the residence of Ismail, but the PML-N leader was not at his residence. The NAB chairperson had signed the arrest warrant of Ismail.

On the same day, former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had been arrested from the Toll Plaza in relation to the LNG case.