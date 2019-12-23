Share:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has on Monday granted interim bail to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon in fake accounts case till January 1 against surety bonds worth five lac rupees.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Lubna Saleem conducted the hearing and stopped the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting Sharjeel Memon.

The court issued a notice to the anti-graft watchdog in this regard and advised to submit its response during the next hearing.