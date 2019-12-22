Share:

The Indian regime is adamant about giving rise to war hysteria in order to build a fascist regime in the country. The cries of the people, the loss of innocent lives, and the use of propaganda to spread hate against a particular minority is nothing short of lack of vision and the play on the sentiments of the Hindu majority indicates that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is willing to go to any extent to retain power in the country. What is happening in Kashmir right now - not only do they care about the piece of land more than the people, but there is also no backlash significant enough to stop their actions.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is right in pointing out that the Indian government will go to any extent to manipulate the narrative in their favour. While a vast majority of people are protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and chanting slogans of a pluralistic India, the government is now directing the military to start an action at the Line of Control (LOC) in order to reaffirm that the people need to worry about the Muslims. Moreover, the Indian government by stoking the fears of escalation on LoC wants to calm down the angry protestors. Playing the LoC card, however, is not going to help Modi out, as the undying protests across India indicate.

But the fabricated narrative will not only harm the people of India but will also cause a lot of discomfort for Pakistan. This is India disrespecting the sovereignty of Pakistan. The last strikes within Pakistan also proved to be a failure of the Modi government and Pakistan is well within its right to respond as strictly as possible if India continues to churn up controversy for manipulating the domestic vote bank.

The statement of the Indian Chief of Army Staff (COAS) regarding border skirmishes and problems at the LOC in the upcoming days should be met with great anger and disregard because as India tries to find its way in the global political regime via economic development, it falls short on the human rights principles and the very actions of this government go against the secular and pluralistic essence of their constitution. Pakistan needs to alert as many diplomatic channels as possible. With India already spreading fake news and disinformation online in favour of the current government, it is important that world governments play their part before the crisis becomes unmanageable.