Share:

After Pakistan successfully hosted and celebrated a return to the Test Cricket format in their country for the first time in 10 years by winning 1-0 against Sri Lanka, the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman said there is no room for doubt over the security of cricketers in the nation.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani stated on Monday in an interview that India is a far greater security risk in comparison to Pakistan.

“We have proved that Pakistan is safe, if someone isn’t coming then they should prove that it’s unsafe. At this time, India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan”, Cricket Pakistan quoted Mani as saying.

Pakistan hosted the first Test Cricket match on home soil since the 2009 militant attack on the Sri Lankan team's bus in Lahore that left six members injured. The series was given a thumbs up by the Sri Lankan Board after a lot of coaxing and cajoling by Pakistan.

Emphasising the full-proof arrangements of Pakistan, Mani said that the security concerns of cricketers touring to Pakistan should now be put to rest, as they have proved it through the success of the Sri Lankan Test series.

"No one should now doubt security arrangements in Pakistan after successful Sri Lanka Test series. This is a turning point for revival of test cricket in Pakistan. Media and fans played an important role in portraying positive image of Pakistan worldwide", he added.

The PCB has now urged Bangladesh and other nations to visit Pakistan. Bangladesh is set to visit the country in January for three T20Is and two Tests.

"I'm hopeful that Bangladesh will tour Pakistan because there's no reason of not touring. If Sri Lanka can tour Pakistan than why not others", he added.

Earlier, Sri Lankan Sports Minister Harin Fernando had refused to let the team visit Pakistan, citing security concerns. However, the Sri Lankan Board agreed after the Pakistani government assured security to the players.