Islamabad - Pakistan Citizens Portal is failing largely because of indifferent approach of civil servants to ensure strict monitoring and evaluation for a meaningful service delivery.

The Citizens Portal, launched last year by Prime Minister as a federal government initiative for the public good might be proving an effective tool for the redressal of public complaints, its performance in the Land and Revenue category of service delivery groups is much to be desired.

Public complaints falling under this category are being left out to the mercy of Allah Almighty especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wherein officials are daringly flouting Prime Minister’s directives issued on October 12.

In the absence of any effective monitoring and evaluation mechanism, Citizens Portal is fast becoming a scandalous rather than delivering a meaningful service to the complainants.

A cursory research of the service being provided to the public through the Citizens Portal revealed that a complaint code: KP170819-4159928 lodged on the Portal seeking demarcation of a distributed inherited land in August this year and reopened on October 13 by the Prime Minister Office, is still hanging in balance without establishing its lawful boundaries.

Despite devoting time and resources on running from pillar to post for relief, the complaint ended up with a statement taken from him by senior officials of the district administration with mutually agreed timeframe till 31 December 2019, no tangible progress is reported.

The complainant is being persuaded to accept whatever they have done so far in order to cover up their indifference towards granting a meaningful relief or service delivered to the complainant.

Amazingly, the complainant while following a lawful course of action had filed application for lawful demarcation of his land to the Deputy Commissioner Haripur on January 23 directing the Tehsildar for further action who then deputed his subordinate staff on April 4 this year. In between this period the complainant made exhausted in all respects.

The entire effort made so far by the subordinate staff had left the complainant in lurch because of more complications to resolve the problem.

What the duty officials have done is that they have not lawfully measured the lands in the name of the complainant as per their official records nor they had summoned any neighbouring land owners to tell them about boundaries of his land.

The neighbouring land owners are threatening the complainant with dire consequences, and the duty officials are least pushed to resolve the issue.

In the nutshell, instead of discharging their official duty and giving relief to the complainant the officials are playing hands in gloves with vested interest with an ulterior motive to grab the land of the poor small farmer.

According to official data released by the PM Office in October, the Pakistan Citizens Portal has so far helped in resolving overall 86 percent complaints received against different government departments from across the country.

According to a statement issued by a senior official of the PM Office, more than 11,73,000 citizens had registered with the portal, where 12,35,000 complaints had filed till then, out of which the government departments redressed 10,57,334 during a period of 11 months.

“The overall ratio of resolving the complaints stands at 86 percent, the official had said.

He said the portal had become the most effective platform to redress the public grievances as periodic compliance reports, containing all details, were compiled by the concerned departments and submitted to the prime minister on regular basis.

Giving the break-up, he said 92 percent complaints were resolved in the federal capital, 88 percent in Punjab, 87 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 79 percent in Balochistan and 40 percent in Sindh.

Out of the total received complaints, more than 256,000 were related to municipal services, over 210,000 regarding energy and electricity, 124,000 about educational institutions, 71,000 against health departments, 70,000 with regard to law and order and around 47,500 against land and revenue departments.