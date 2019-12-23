Share:

LAHORE - The Senior National Bridge Team comprising of Ghias Malik,Arshad Ijaz ,Ghias Malik and Izzat Khalil returned to Pakistan yesterday after achieving success in the International Bridge Championship held in Nanning ,a city in Southern China. These four adept bridge players of the country displayed consummate bridge playing skills but the pair of Izzat Khalil and Arshad Ijaz attained the top position in Master Pairs Event after four days of intense competition in which super players from seven countries were competing. Undoubtedly the rivals from other countries played exceedingly well and showed good skills but proficient and adept moves of the senior Pakistani bridge stalwarts Izzat and Arshad tilted the ultimate victory in their favor and their masterful handling of the bridge moves won them enviable applause and compliments from other bridge playing experts. Izzat Khalil stated that the bridge playing arena in Nanking ,China was grand and exalted and the hospitality extended by the Chinese Hosts was stirring and exhilarating and maximum facilitation was provided to the bridge playing team from Pakistan. It was also announced by the Chinese Organisers that the next International Bridge Championship will be held in 2020.