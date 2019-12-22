Share:

LOS ANGELES-Jennifer Lopez says performing at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show will be ‘’like winning an Oscar’’.

The ‘On The Floor’ hitmaker was announced as the co-headliner of the upcoming sporting event alongside Shakira back in September, and she’s now said she can’t wait to get up on stage, because the prestigious event has been a ‘’fantasy’’ for her for several years.

Speaking in an upcoming interview for ‘CBS Sunday Morning’, she said: ‘’It’s like winning the Oscar. It’s the biggest show that there is. It has the biggest audience. You get to have like this big production. You don’t get to do that on tour. Everything’s like, budget-conscious and ‘You can do this and you can do that.’ It’s a different experience and I think it’s just like a fantasy for all musical artists to be able to play the Super Bowl and have like that 12 minutes of an amazing show. I don’t know. There’s just something exhilarating about it.’’

Although she’s looking forward to getting up on stage, Jennifer admitted earlier this month that she’s not yet had a chance to rehearse her performance.

Asked about her preparations, she laughed and said: ‘’I don’t have that much time. We’re starting. We still have to develop it a little bit more.’’

But the most important aspect of the show for the ‘Hustlers’ actress, 50, is to make it ‘’fun’’ for both herself and the audience.

She added: ‘’For me, I’m obviously going to try to put together the best show that I can, but it’s also about having fun.

‘’Just being up there, staying present in the moment and enjoying all of the wonderful things that are happening.’’