Share:

LOS ANGELES (CM): Jessie J lies on the floor to combat her anxiety.

The ‘One More Try’ singer spends time at the end of each day feeling her body in order to be ‘’present’’ within herself, and though people may think her routine is ‘’crazy’’, it works for her, especially when it comes to helping her with her anxious thoughts and feelings.

She said: ‘’When I walk in the door, I want calm. I just try to tap into myself. I will often lie on the floor and just feel my body, because I can get into my head a lot and that’s really bad for anxiety. ‘’So I’ll try and pull my mind back into my body and just be present with myself. ‘’That probably sounds crazy to some people but I don’t care.’’

The 31-year-old pop star - who this week split from ‘Magic Mike’ actor Channing Tatum - likes to meditate in the evenings and has learned to be kinder to herself thanks to her therapist.

In an interview with Britain’s Grazia magazine, she said: ‘’I have a therapist who taught me that the way we speak to ourselves, we would never tolerate from somebody else.

‘’And that there’s a person in all of us that is struggling with trauma, with grief, with pain, with neglect, and they’re inside going, ‘I really need your help.’ So I do meditation in the evenings.’’

John Boyegawants to create his own movie franchise

LOS ANGELES (GN): John Boyega wants to create his own franchise as big as ‘Star Wars’. The 27-year-old actor - who starred as Finn in the science fiction franchise - has his own production company and would like to follow in the success of Jordan Peele and Ryan Coogler.

He told Hypebeast magazine: ‘’I’ve just been trying to gather up stories that I know that would be significant of solid interest. But also support directors who are developing original stories. What is the next Star Wars? What is the next franchise?’’

And John is hoping he can work with Lena Waithe soon, after meeting her at the Met Gala. He shared: ‘’She stopped me at the Met Gala, and she was like, ‘Imma get you a role, ain’t no one hitting it with you just yet.

I loved that talk. She came up to me at the Met Gala just like, ‘Yo, I think you something and I think that I can brainstorm something just for you.’’’