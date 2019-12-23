Share:

PESHAWAR - Additional Sessions Judge III Manshera on Sunday awarded death sentence to the convict Dildar Hussain son of Dost Muhammad for killing his wife in Chakya Baila Manshera on June 6, 2017 during Ramzan ul Mubarak. The judge released his co accused mother Sakina Bibi and sister Gulzar Bibi and also imposed a fine of Rs 5 million on the prime suspect. Dildar Hussain burnt alive his wife Asima Bibi over a domestic issue in Chakya area on the outskirts of Mansehra with the help of his mother and sister, allegedly sprinkled petrol over his wife, leaving her seriously injured. Asima Bibi was shifted to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where she recorded her statement before the doctors pronounced her dead. Her brother lodged FIR with the police, that his sister was married to Dildar Hussain one and a half years ago. The husband and his mother and sister used to torture her without any reason. The police, after lodging FIR under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code, arrested Dildar Hussain, his mother and sister.