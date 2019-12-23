Share:

MANCHESTER - Manchester City brought Leicester City back down to earth as they recovered from conceding an early goal to win 3-1 in the battle for second place in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Jamie Vardy’s 17th goal of the season gave Leicester the lead in the 22nd minute but City showed they are not to be completely discounted in the pursuit of leaders Liverpool with a commanding display to end Leicester’s nine-match unbeaten run. Former Leicester playmaker Riyad Mahrez equalised soon afterwards with a clinical finish and Ilkay Gundogan’s penalty, after Raheem Sterling had been fouled by Ricardo Pereira, sent City into halftime with a lead. Man City were dominant and the majestic Kevin De Bruyne, who ran the game in the second half, set up Gabriel Jesus to seal the points from close range with 20 minutes remaining. With leaders Liverpool otherwise engaged in winning the World Club Cup in Doha, here was a battle between the two clubs in distant pursuit and it was champions City who looked the more likely to have any chance of bridging the gap. They remain 11 points behind in third, having also played a game more than Liverpool, while Leicester, who had won eight and drawn won of their previous nine games, are a point better off. It does not get any easier for Leicester with unbeaten Liverpool up next. Later, a terrible blunder from Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea helped basement side Watford to a 2-0 victory on Sunday for their first home win of the season and maiden victory under coach Nigel Pearson. The Spain keeper, who had conceded a soft goal in last week’s 1-1 draw with Everton, allowed the weakest of shots from Ismaila Sarr through his hands in the 50th minute, putting Watford in front for the first time in a home game this season. Senegalese winger Sarr was then tripped by United’s usually reliable Aaron Wan-Bissaka and earned the penalty from which Troy Deeney doubled Watford’s lead in the 54th minute, sending De Gea the wrong way and blasting into the net.