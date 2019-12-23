Share:

LAHORE - Master Paints defeated Master Paints Black by 7-6 to win the Aquafina Lahore Garrison Polo Championship 2019 here at the Lahore Polo & Country Club (LP&CC) ground on Sunday.

Mariano Regal emerged as top scorer from the winning side, as he cracked a quartet while Mumtaz Abbas Niazi banged in a brace and Farooq Amin Sufi struck one. From the losing side, Manuel Eduardo Carranza scored a quartet while Ahmed Zubair Butt and Ahmed Ali Tiwana hit one goal each. Master Paints Black started the match with a field goal to have 1-0 lead which couldn’t last long as Master Paints struck one to equalise the score at 1-all. Master Paints Black dominated the second chukker by thrashing two back-to-back goals to gain 3-1 lead. The third chukker saw total dominance of Master Paints who fired in fabulous four goals to earn 5-3 lead. Master Paints Black played better polo in the fourth and last chukker by converting three goals against two by Master Paints yet it was too little too late situation for Master Paints Black as they lost the final by just one goal margin of 6-7.

Maj Gen (R) Mian Nadeem Ejaz graced the final as chief guest while Aquafina Media Head Fatima Khalid, LP&CC President Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, Tariq Hakeem, Maj Babar Mehboob, Maj (R) Haseeb Minhas, members, families and fans were also present there. Earlier in the subsidiary final, Newage outscored Artema Medical/Black Horse Paints by 8-3. From the winning side, Edward Banner Eve and Syed Turab Rizvi hammered a hat-trick each while Syed Aun Rizvi and Adnan Jalil Azam struck one goal each.