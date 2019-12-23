Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said there was no change in visa policy for the residents of the occupied Kashmir.

The foreign ministry said reports about change in Pakistan’s visa policy for residents of occupied Kashmir were incorrect

“Media reports, which appeared in a section of the press, about changes in Pakistani visa for residents of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, are completely baseless and incorrect. Pakistan High Commission continues to issue visas to residents of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the visa policy of the government and related bilateral agreements between Pakistan and India. There has been no change in the visa policy for residents of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” a foreign ministry statement said.

Long-running tensions between Pakistan and India centre on the border region of Kashmir, an area in the Himalayas claimed in full by both.

Violence flares often, as it did early in 2019 when an attack by freedom fighters led to the most serious military escalation in more than a decade.

In August India abruptly ended seven decades of autonomy in the part of Kashmir it controls, a radical move that stoked tensions further.

The foreign ministry said the High Commission for Pakistan, New Delhi was also taking into cognizance the peculiar humanitarian situation, post August 5, in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir while deciding on visa applications for the residents of the region.

“The High Commission is making all efforts to facilitate as much as possible, the genuine visa applicants, particularly those from IoJ&K. Those who fulfill the visa requirements continue to be issued visas as quickly as possible,” it said.

