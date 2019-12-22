Share:

Pakistan is continuously trying to boost the economy level of our country by making trade relations with the right partner countries. Recently Pakistan found out to be a beloved bilateral partner with one of the strong Muslim country Turkey. Turkey has decided to call intelligent businessman to keep awareness about the availability of SEZs opportunities.

Vice president and Tahir Abbasi said that Turkish will invest on CPEC to improve the trade relationship between the two countries and also added that Turkish airline have to open flight pathways to connect Pakistan with CEO Central Asian countries to progress the trade relations further. Turkey wants to find out ways to sign agreements and some of them were already done. Tayyib Erdogan have planned, he will come on Pakistan coming days to belt business on private sector so Pakistan warmly welcomed him. So, No doubt both are in the growing struggle to improve the relationship among Asian Countries to build new opportunities for jobless people.

