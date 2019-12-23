Share:

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui has rejected a news report about Kuala Lumpur Summit , published in a local English newspaper on Monday, as speculative, misleading and self-contradictory, reports Radio Pakistan.

In a press release, the Spokesperson said the insinuation of any gap between various offices is firmly rejected.

The Spokesperson pointed out that the news report betrayed lack of understanding of the exhaustive consultations process involved in important policy decisions and overlooked the extensive diplomatic outreach at multiple levels undertaken on this subject.