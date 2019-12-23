Pakistan urges UN to stop India from imposing war

Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday urged the United Nations to stop India from imposing a destructive war in the region.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the United Nations Security Council had been informed about reservations on Indian moves. “(We have told them) that any aggression from arch rival will be responded befittingly,” he said in a statement issued here.

He said India may carry out “fake operation” to divert the world’s attention from ongoing protests against citizenship law.

FM Qureshi urged the international community to take action against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s “nefarious” plans.

The reaction came after Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed Indian posts had been damaged and heavy casualties are reported to Indian soldiers in response to CFV (ceasefire violation) in Dewa sector.

The DG ISPR said: “Intermittent CFVs by Indian Army continue along LOC, being befittingly responded. In response to CFV in Dewa Sector reports of damage to Indian posts and heavy casualties to Indian soldiers. No major exchange of fire in Kiran or Neelum valley as being propagated by Indian media.”

Qureshi has been consistently updating the UN Secretary General and President of General Assembly on the grave situation in occupied Kashmir.

“Wrongful projection of the occupied territory of Jammu & Kashmir in the so-called “political maps” issued by the Indian Home Ministry recently is a continuation of the series of India’s illegal actions. As the Government of Pakistan has stated, these maps have no validity and are null and void, as they are in violation of the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions,” he said in a recent letter.

FM Qureshi further said, “To report on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and prevent possible escalation, Pakistan has proposed strengthening of UNMOGIP’s presence in the region.”

He urged the international community to take notice of dangerous steps taken by the Indian government which are badly affecting peace in the region.

He said that all minorities particularly Muslims in India have been protesting against discriminatory Citizenship Act and their entire opposition is also protesting.

The Foreign Minister said that he had informed UN Security Council about apprehensions and possible threats in his letter on December 12.

Earlier, Pakistan denounced India for misguiding the world about the treatment of the Pakistani religious minorities.

The foreign ministry said the percentage of minorities in Pakistan - formerly West Pakistan - had increased over the past decades in contrast to India’s allegations.

“Pakistan categorically rejects, once again, the Indian government and senior BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) leadership’s baseless allegations of persecution of minorities in Pakistan and the factually incorrect claims that population of religious minorities in Pakistan has declined from 23 percent in 1947 to 3.7 percent in 2011,” said the foreign ministry.

It added: “While using the 1941 Census data, this Indian falsehood deliberately and mischievously omits references to two major subsequent developments - mass migration during the Partition in 1947 and separation of East Pakistan (today’s Bangladesh) in 1971. Both these developments had an impact on the percentage of the minority population in Pakistan.”

In actual fact, it said, “the percentage of minorities in Pakistan (formerly West Pakistan) has increased over the past decades. This is borne out conclusively by the available Census data in Pakistan.”

Last week, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that the population of Hindus has reduced in Pakistan because they were being persecuted there.

Tension between Pakistan and India escalated after New Delhi illegally revoked occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5.

Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue but India claimed the removal of special status of Kashmir under Article 370 was its ‘internal matter.’

