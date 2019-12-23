Share:

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs on Monday in the second and final homecoming Test series, played at National Stadium in Karachi.

Set off against a target of 46 runs, Sri Lanka was bowled out at 212 in the team's second innings.

Since the attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in 2009, this is the first series in Pakistan. Welcoming international cricket in the country once again, this is Pakistan's first homecoming win in 13 years, the last having been won against West Indies in 2006.

With this win, Pakistan claims 80 points and the third spot on the points table on the ICC Test Championship. The first and second spot is currently held by India and Australia, respectively.