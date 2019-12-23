Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Sunday said that people of Sindh would oust PPP from the province on zero performance, which they had been showing since past many years. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had respected the mandate of PPP in Sindh, he stated while talking to a private news channel. The PPP had failed to deliver in Sindh province, he said, adding, that the Federal government would try to help complete the projects in Karachi and other parts of the province on merit. In reply to a question on granting National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to corrupt leaders, he said that there would be no deal with any element involved in corruption or money laundering. The Minister said that bail to Khursheed Shah, Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari or any other leader of PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-N, did not mean that they had been given NRO. The leaders of PPP and PML-N would have to face the cases of corruption and money laundering filed by NAB, he stated.