LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said his government had plans to build nine new hospitals in the province.

He said this during his visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Taunsa where he inquired after patients in different wards of the hospital.

The chief minister visited the cardiac unit and other wards of the hospital and reviewed expansion project of the hospital. He said that 9,000 beds would be increased in health sector with the construction of nine new hospitals in Punjab. However, he expressed displeasure at complaints of patients getting medical tests done from outside the hospital and said the facility of free medicines and medical tests should be provided to patients in the hospital at any cost.

He said that strict action would be taken against the officials responsible in case of any future complaint by any patient. The chief minister talked to patients and their attendants and inquired about facilities being provided at the hospital. He was given a briefing regarding expansion project of the hospital. He ordered completion of the expansion project at the earliest.

Talking to the chief minister, people said that earlier cardiac patients had to go to other cities for treatment, but now they were being provided medical treatment in Taunsa due to his efforts. They said that treatment facilities were being provided to cardiac patients but there were no medicines available. The chief minister said that there was no shortage of resources to improve the health sector. He said the PTI government had increased the health budget by 27 percent during the current financial year.

Also, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited an under-construction building of Panagah (Shelter Home) in Taunsa.

During his visit, he was thoroughly briefed about the project. The chief minister said the scope of the Panagah project would be extended to other cities of the province as per directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the “Panagah project” was not less than a blessing for homeless people, adding that there should be no delay in this regard.

Buzdar said the state was fulfilling its duty by providing shelter and food to people who spend night on the roads. In the past, he said, unfortunately there was no example of treating the destitute in such a kind manner.

The chief minister said it was among the priorities of the present government to serve the humanity. He said he was personally monitoring construction work of the Panagah. He directed the relevant authority to complete the construction work at the earliest.

POOR SANITATION IN CITY

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday showed strong concern over poor sanitation conditions in the provincial metropolis.

He has sought a report from the commissioner, deputy commissioner and authorities of the Lahore Waste Management Company over poor cleanliness in the city. The chief minister directed the officials to utilize all resources to remove garbage from the city, saying it was the duty of departments concerned to ensure cleanliness. He said no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

TURKISH CONTRACTORS’

CONCERNS ADDRESSED

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chairman Riaz Hameed Chaudhry has said that all apprehensions of Turkish contractors have been removed. Addressing a press conference here, he said that cleanliness work in the city was set to be completed by Sunday evening. He said that operational work got affected due to non-payment of wages to the workers, which was regrettable.

The LWMC chairman said that all-out efforts would be made to maintain proper cleanliness in each and every area of the city. He said that entire machinery of the LWMC and Turkish contractors was available in the field to complete the task.