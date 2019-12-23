Share:

KARACHI - The Excise and Taxation Department Sindh is going to launch a drive against tax defaulting vehicles across the province today and in this regard teams have been constituted.

This decision was made at a meeting, chaired by the Minister of Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs, Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Sunday. The meeting was also attended by Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Director General Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers.

Giving the briefing to the meeting, Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui said that a massive public awareness campaign had been launched through media so that they could deposit their taxes in a timely manner and on the occasion of the road checking campaign, tax defaulting vehicles would be confiscated and the vehicles would be returned only after payment of due taxes and the arrears.

Addressing the meeting, Chawla advised the owners of the vehicles to transfer the vehicles into their names immediately after purchasing the vehicle because driving on open litter is a crime.

He added that if the vehicle was used in a crime, then the person whose name was at that time, would be considered legally the original owner while there were 15 branches of National Bank of Pakistan for the convenience of the people to deposit their due taxes have been assigned and the details of these branches are posted on the department’s website and published in newspapers as well.

Chawla advised the owners of tax defaulting vehicles to deposit their taxes before December 23 to avoid any unpleasant situation on the roads. He also directed the officials to remain polite with the owners of the vehicles but strict in implementing the law as he would not tolerate any lethargic attitude in this regard.