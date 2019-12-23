Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Sunday called upon all political parties to play their due role to resolve people’s problems.

“Being an ally of the government, the PML-Q is fully supporting government’s policies for solution of problems faced by the people,” he said while talking to party’s Punjab Senior Vice-President Ch Salim Baryaar who called on him here at his residence.

He vowed that his party and its leaders will block the way of every effort to create internal chaos in the country. The internal stability is very essential for economic stability, he added.

Ch Shujaat further stated that given the numerous problems facing the country at the moment, all political parties should make solving of people’s problems as their number one agenda in the best national interest.

Paying tributes to Ch Shujaat Hussain for his meritorious national services, Ch Salim Baryaar said that he (Shujaat) had always kept national interest supreme over other issues.

“The PML-Q under your leadership has always upheld positive politics; you have always done politics of service of the country giving preference to solution of problems of the people,” Baryaar observed.