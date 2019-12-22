Share:

The main purpose of writing this, is to draw your attention towards the very serious issue now a days is “Kashmir issue”. Kashmir is again a victim of oppression. Current situation of Kashmir is worse than before. But UN is now limited to their interests. India has been oppressing Kashmiri’s since 1947. This is not only the case of Kashmir but the case of all human beings.

Kashmir is a very big state which is victim of cruelty. Indian occupied Kashmir is tolerating the horrible face of India. The biggest victim of this inhumane lock-down are the women of Kashmir, young girls are being sexually assorted. The govt of India has imposed inhumane curfew, banned all the public meetings, all educational institutions have been closed and internet services has been suspended. Many people die every day. Not only adult but the children also stand for their freedom and waiting for the help. We all should stand with them because every person has rights of living a peaceful life which is also a slogan of UN.

The aim of this message is to spread the awareness about the current situation of Kashmir. We requested to the NGOs of all over the world to stand for Kashmir and go ahead for the justice of Kashmir.

MIRZA WAQAR Baig,

Islamabad.