Share:

Karachi - Speakers paid tribute to poet Ejaz Rehmani on his writings during a remembrance and poetic symposium held at Idara Noor-e-Haq on Sunday.

They were of the view that late poet penned-material on Islamic history, Kashmir, Palestine, Bosnia, naat and poetry were hallmark of his love towards Islam, humanity and representation of all segments of society. He kept composing on past and present followers of Islam and has been considered a remarkable poet of naat.

Karachi Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said his written work on history would remain stay and his struggle spreading message of Islam through pen would be remembered. He further said that Allama Iqbal spread message waking up Muslims of sub continents through his poetry while Maulana Moudoodi furtherance Iqbal’s message via his literature.

Ather Hashmi highlighting Rehmani’s work termed ‘Azmat Kay Minar’ his classic poetry collection. He further said that late poet was a man of huge personality and naat remained a defined characteristic of his stature. Jazib Qureshi noted that Rehmani’s book on ‘Lahoo Kay Abshar’ in milieu of Indian Occupied Kashmir and political tyranny is among his classic writings.

He has been the disciple of literary giants like Qamar Jalalwi and portrayed social life in impressive manner.

Before his death, he was also composing history of Islam in the form of poetry.