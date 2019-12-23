Share:

The incident comes amid escalating tensions in the country due to the presidential elections on Sunday. It also comes just one day after the Taliban* allegedly agreed on a nationwide ceasefire.

An American service member was killed in Afghanistan on Monday, the US military stated, without providing further details. In accordance with US Army regulations, the name of the soldier has been withheld until the next of kin can be informed.

At the moment, up to 20,000 foreign troops are stationed in Afghanistan; the majority of them are from the US. The US-led mission trains the Afghan forces and participates in various operations against local militants.

Earlier in December, the US reportedly resumed negotiations with the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, after a three-month break.

Details to follow.