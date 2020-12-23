Share:

ISLAMABAD-A four-year-old boy and five and half-year-old girl have died in a fire at a house at Chungi Number 26, a suburb of federal capital, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Shohaib Ali and Komal, he added. The reason behind the fire could be ascertained by the authorities so far, he added.

According to him, a huge fire broke out in a room of a house located in Street Number 1, Service Road at Chungi Number 26, the limits of Police Station (PS) Tarnol at 4am. He said locals alerted the rescuers who rushed to the scene and found two dead bodies of children. He said meanwhile firefighters of Capital Development Authority (CDA) also reached there and controlled inferno.

“The dead bodies of children were sleeping in the room when fire broke out. Resultantly, both sustained critical burnt injuries and died on the spot. Bodies were moved to hospital for autopsy,” he said.

An investigation into the fire has also been launched by the authorities.

Meanwhile, Rawal police found dead body of a man from Saghri Stop. The body was moved to hospital for autopsy. The investigators also found a pistol and mobile phone from the crime scene and have started investigation, according to sources. The identity of the dead man could not be ascertained so far, they said. Police are trying to trace out the culprits involved in the crime, sources said.