Share:

Islamabad-She’s never too far from her family. And Angelina Jolie bundled up in a winter coat while fitting in a little last minute shopping with her daughter in Los Angeles recently.

The 45 year old actress sported a chic jacket and a face covering while popping in and out of the shops at The Grove off Fairfax Avenue. Angelina stayed warm in the brisk Southern California weather wearing a long black duster paired with black leather knee-high boots.

She carried a black leather Valentino purse across her shoulder and tied back her dark brown hair into a loose ponytail. Jolie added a touch of flair to her otherwise monochrome ensemble with a polka dot scarf fashioned into a face mask. Zahara, 15, rocked a navy-blue sweater with a tie-dyed design paired with black slacks and white trainers.

Jolie is mom to Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 14 and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with her ex, Brad Pitt.