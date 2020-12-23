Share:

RAWALPINDI -A brawl occurred between officials and officers of Air Traffic Control (ATC) and Airports Security Force (ASF) on Tuesday at New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP) when the former refused body search, informed sources.

All the staff of Air Traffic Control went on strike after occurrence of incident what they declared an insult to the officers. The mess between ATC and ASF led to suspension of scores of flights and other services at airport.

A high level inquiry has also been launched into the incident by the high ups of NIIAP, sources said.

According to sources, the officers of ATC reached at airport in the morning and were heading towards their offices when ASF officials Faheem, Izhar and Amir stopped them at DLA-1 gate for body search. However, the officers refused to allow ASF officials body search or passing through scanners by removing belts and shoes. On this, an exchange of harsh words occurred between both parties and the ATC officers went back. This made all the ATC staffers infuriated and they went on strike while badly disturbing the flights operations and other working at airport, they said.

Sensing the sensitivity of the issue, NIIAP Manager Adnan Khan came forward to defuse the tension between two parties. A high level inquiry has been ordered into the incident, sources said.

CSO ASF was not available for his comments.