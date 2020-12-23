Share:

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of late PPP leader Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari, will tie a knot

with Mahmood Chaudhry in the last week of January.

According to details, the pair will tie the knot on January 29 and the invitations for the Nikkah ceremony were already dispatched to the guests by Asif Ali Zardari.

It is pertinent to mention here that the eldest daughter of Late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and Mahmood Chaudhry got engaged in November at Bilawal House in Karachi.