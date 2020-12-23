Share:

Peshawar - The bomb disposal unit (BDU) defused a 10kg remote-controlled explosive device in Bannu district on Tuesday, while the unit has defused 467 explosive devices throughout the province in the year 2020, a senior official said.

Head of the KP’s Bomb Disposal Unit AIG Shafqat Malik told The Nation that it was an improvised explosive device (IED) planted in Rotcha area in the limits of Bakakhel Police Station. He said the 10kg IED could have caused human and property damage, if it had exploded.

He said since the beginning of the year 2020, the BDU had defused 467 explosive devices throughout the province.

Explaining the difference between an IED and a bomb, the official said that a bomb was made as per certain standards and had a proper structure including fuse, charger and other parts; however, an IED’s structure was not a fixed standard but its parts could vary from case to case and it was explosives arranged in a way to cause loss of life and other damage.

“It’s not just defusing of a bomb or IED, but in fact how much benefit the defusing has ensured as it saved lives and property,” he added.

He said that even if there is no casualty in a bomb blast, it for sure damages property and sometimes even it suspends businesses.