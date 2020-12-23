Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Cabinet yesterday allowed to amend the Exit Control List to implement courts' decisions. The Cabinet also allowed presentation of the report of 6th Census before the Council of Common Interests for final approval.

Briefing the media on cabinet meeting here yesterday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said the Cabinet meeting also approved clearance of encroachments along the Margalla Road in Islamabad.

He said the Interior Ministry has been permitted to amend the Exit Control List to implement courts' decisions.

He also said the final approval in amending the ECL will be taken from the cabinet committee. Shibli Faraz said the cabinet meeting was different to that of the routine meeting in view of the spike of COVID-19 pandemic. He said only those ministers were invited to attend the meeting, whose ministries were related to the agenda items, while rest of the cabinet members participated in the meeting virtually to avoid spread of the contagion.

The minister said that the second wave of the COVID-19 is continuing with full pace and complete implementation of Standard Operating Procedures has become a must.

He also said the opposition held its public rallies in complete disregard to the corona SOPs. He said that second wave of Covid-19 is very alarming and burden of Covid-19 victims is increasing on hospitals with each passing day. He said that NEPRA annual report on 2019-20 was also put before the cabinet. He added that the PTI government has been taking every possible step to overcome the burden of inherited problems. He said the government is tackling the issue of circular debt to make provision of subsidized rates. He said the cabinet meeting also approved decisions of Economic Coordination Committee.

Economic indicators show positive signals

Commenting on the tirade of Maulana Shirani, Senator Shibli Faraz said that Maulana Shirani has confessed that his party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is himself selected. He said that internal differences of PDM are coming forth as the PDM movement is nothing except despair and disappointment. He also said that the PDM has exposed itself after reported differences within its rhetoric. The politics of PDM has entered into a closed alley, said Shibli Faraz. He also added that political image of any leader is very important for any political movement.

He also said that the current account is surplus, foreign remittances and exports are increasing with projection of construction sector. He said that elements who are prioritizing their self interests will find nothing in the end.

Shibli said Prime Minister Imran Khan's government rendered untiring efforts for betterment of the country's economy. He said as a result of these efforts, the country's exports are at the highest level.

He said that the housing sector is also flourishing and the business activities are getting momentum. Earlier, the federal cabinet meeting approved appointment of Board of Directors for Special Technology Zones.

The cabinet also approved appointment of Board of Governors members under the Federal Medical Teaching Institutes Ordinance 2020 for PIMS, Federal Medical Commission and School of Dentistry.

The cabinet allowed Interior Ministry to make amendments in the Exit Control List to ensure implementation on the court orders.

The federal cabinet was also briefed on the status of progress on renewable energy promotion. The cabinet was informed that competition is being encouraged in energy sector to provide cheap electricity to consumers.

The cabinet also approved restructuring of Board of Directors for Zarai Taraqiati Bank. It approved appointment of Director General National Institute for Oceanography

The cabinet approved appointment of Managing Director for STEDEC Technology Commercialisation Corporation of Pakistan. It also approved amendment of CDA Ordinance 1960 to promote public private partnership projects. The cabinet approved implementation of Pakistan Essential Services Maintenance Act 1952 for all employees of Utility Stores Corporation for another six months.