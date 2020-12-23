Share:

ISLAMABAD-Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Aamir Ali Ahmed has directed the officers and officials concerned to ensure all basic facilities to the citizens as he promised for the provision of required funds.

He was presiding over a session to review the performance of all the directorates of CDA here on Tuesday. All the Directorates briefed the Chairman regarding performance during the session. Speaking at the occasion, Chairman CDA said that the Authority should give its best to facilitate the residents of the city so that the people appreciate its performance. He asked the concerned to bring into notice if there is any issue so that it could be resolved promptly. “Similarly, if any department lacks funds, it should inform the authorities so that fund could be provided to it promptly,” he added.

He made it clear that there will be no compromise on provision of facilities to the residents of Islamabad.