ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujhahid Anwar Khan has said that Chinese Military Aviation Technology is at par with contemporary requirements and is fully capable to meet the challenges of modern warfare. He expressed his views after flying an air superiority sortie in a Hi-Tech Chinese fighter aircraft during the ongoing exercise Shaheen IX. Lauding the professionalism of PLAAF pilots, the Air Chief said that the outstanding air combat skills of PLAAF pilots are reflective of robust and modern combat training programme of PLAAF.

Expressing his satisfaction over the conduct of the exercise, the Air Chief said that it was heartening to see the two Air Forces inter-operating across a wide spectrum of airpower employment options.

He said that Shaheen series of exercises will go a long way in enhancing the professional skills and operational preparedness of both the Air Forces in addition to developing mutual understanding of each other's combat skills and promoting inter-operability. It is pertinent to mention here that the joint Air Exercise, Shaheen-IX that commenced on December 9, 2020 has now entered in its last phase, said the PAF spokesman.