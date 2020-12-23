Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by Indian army at civilian population along the Line of Control (LoC).

“India is violating all international laws by targeting the civilian population and it is regrettable that the world is facing the coronavirus while the Modi regime is firing at the unarmed civilians”, he said in a statement issued here on Tuesday. The Chief Minister regretted that aggressive Indian designs were a threat for regional peace and reminded it that the Pakistan army had the fullest capability to give a befitting reply to every Indian aggression.

“The Pakistani nation is standing with its brave Armed Forces which has always given a befitting reply to the wicked enemy”, he said.

Usman Buzdar also extended sympathies to heirs of the martyred woman and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Buzdar asks people to follow SOPs

Ailing Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has appealed to the citizens to follow corona SOPs and avoid going to populous areas.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that the observance of necessary precautionary measures was the best way to deal with the virus. The Chief Minister said that he was in self-isolation but discharging important official business from home. “I am feeling better now with the grace of Almighty Allah and the prayers of the people”, he said.