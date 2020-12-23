Share:

ISLAMABAD - Covid-19 claimed 82 more lives across the country while 1,704 tested positive for the virus during the past 24 hours.

According to the National Control and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,704 new Coronavirus cases and 82 more deaths were reported on Tuesday, while with 1,704 new infections reported in the country, the tally surged to 460,672 cases and with 82 new deaths, the toll of fatalities jumped to 9,474 on Tuesday morning.

The second wave of Coronavirus continues hitting the country and the people have been asked to adopt the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to avoid the spread of the deadly virus further. The government is constantly appealing to the people to adopt the SOPs to curtail the spread of the killer virus.

According to the latest figures displayed on the NCOC, Sindh with 205,484 overall Covid-19 cases remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 205,484 Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 132,526 in Punjab 55,450 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 36,416 in Islamabad, 17,950 in Balochistan, 8,015 in Azad Kashmir and 4,831 in Gilgit-Baltistan. Out of the 9,474 deaths, 3,688 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,352 in Sindh, 1,553 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 393 in Islamabad, 210 in Azad Kashmir, 179 in Balochistan, and 99 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 6,370,707 coronavirus tests and 34,594 in the last 24 hours. About 410,937 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,398 patients are in critical condition, according to the officials.