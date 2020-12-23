Share:

Rawalpindi-As many as four convicted criminals were punished by the courts of law on Tuesday in cases of child abuse, murder, attempted murder and drug peddling.

According to details, Additional and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Jahangir Ali Gondal has sent a convicted child rapist behind the bars for 10 years besides imposing Rs 200,000 fine on him. The convict child abuser was identified as Adnan Hameed. Officials of Police Station (PS) Naseerabad had arrested Adnan Hameed on charges of sodomizing an 11-year-old boy forcefully. An investigation team, led by SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal Kamran, collected solid evidences against accused and produced them before court for getting him punished as per law. Similarly, ASJ Afzal Majoka had awarded death penalty to a convict Qaiser Mehmood in a murder, and attempted murder case. Court also gave him four-year imprisonment and imposed Rs 200,000 fine for injuring persons. Saddar Bairooni police held Qaisar Mehmood on charges of killing his wife and injuring father in law. Separately, ASJ Masood Akhter also awarded capital punishment to a murder convict namely Waqar.

Race Course police arrested Waqar in 2019 in connection with murder case of his father in law.

ASJ Tahir Abbas Sipra gave four and half year imprisonment to a drug peddler namely Riasat. Judge also imposed Rs 20000 fine on him. Taxila police nabbed Riasat after recovering 1500 grams of Charas from his possession.