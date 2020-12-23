Share:

ISLAMABAD - The organizers of China-South Asia Expo (CSA Expo) have planned to hold various special events for each country in Pakistan in specific months.

“Taking Pakistan as an example, they plan to hold Pakistan Week, Pakistani Specialty Food Festival, Pakistani Commodity Promotion Conference,” said organizers of the event.

According to Gwadar Pro, the organizers also planned to arrange domestic and international tour exhibitions, not only to promote Pakistani products throughout China but also to promote Pakistani products to other countries, said Cao Kejian, Deputy General Manager of ECSAE Trading Company. He said that their goal is to increase imports from South and Southeast Asian countries especially Pakistan to China. In the national image pavilions of 18 countries, high-quality products, enterprises, investment projects and tourism resources introduced to the China-South Asia Expo (CSA Expo) will be presented there throughout the year.

This year’s CSA Expo ended last week, while the National Image Pavilions are still in continuous operation. “We hope to extend the 7-day exhibition into a 365-day trade platform, and promote the valuable trade resources on our platform.”

“The national image pavilion is a center of commodity display, and we also have an online cross border platform called Nanbomall.com which is available to customers throughout the world.”

Cao Kejian said.

“Admission to the national image pavilion is free. All the decoration costs are on our expense,” he said.