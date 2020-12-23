Share:

Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he doesn’t know if back door contacts between Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the Establishment have been established. “This is purely a matter of the PDM leadership and I don’t know what is happening there.” This he said while talking to the media at Sindh assembly building on Tuesday.

To a question about the back door contact between the PDM and the Establishment, Murad Ali Shah said, he had no knowledge of such contacts. The PDM leadership was capable enough to answer the media about this question. To another question about the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF), the CM said that the WWF, under the 18th constitutional amendment, was devolved to the provinces. He added that the provincial assembly has passed a bill to collect WWF and engaged the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) to collect the fund on behalf of the Workers Welfare Board.

The federal government which has bitterly failed to achieve its revenue collection targets, has now come up with the decision to centralise WWF collection. “I don’t remember when the WWF collection agenda was taken up in the CCI meeting,” he said and added he would check it with the minutes and other document then he’ll brief the media about the provincial government stance on the matter but this is very clear that the CCI could not supersede the provincial law. Replying to a question about acute shortage of natural gas in Sindh, Mr Shah said that the province of Sindh was the largest gas producer in the country and its people had the first and foremost right to use it.

“I strongly condemn the act of depriving people of Sindh from their constitutional right for using the gas,” he said and added that his government would take up the issue with the federal government. To another question, Murad AliShah said that PPP was organising a public meeting on December 27 at Garhi Khuda Bux to observe the death anniversary of Shaheed Mohterma Benazir Bhutto.

“Our public meeting would be held in open space and it is not a closed door gathering that COVID-19 would spread,” he said. Replying to a question about Shahbaz Gill’s statement, the CM said that his (Mr Gill’s) statement was a pack of lies. “I went to America for a private visit and behind me some `talking machines’ started running the `rumor mills’,” he said and added he had no need to respond to the baseless statements of such people.

Talking about his resignation from the provincial assembly, Mr Shah said he and other PPP MPAs, except one member have handed over their resignations (from the provincial assembly) to the party leadership.

“This is a minor thing and there is no need to worry about it,” he said and added the party has given us the assembly seat and they have the right to take it back whenever they want.