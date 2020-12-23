Share:

ISLAMABAD-Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Bukhari said all out efforts are being made to maximise the benefits of EOBI for workers who are registered under it.

Addressing a press briefing here on Tuesday, he said through digitalisation a proper crackdown will be initiated for those employers who do not register their workers. He said he is trying to increase EOBI pension by raising the government’s contribution and proper utilisation of its resources.

While talking about Workers Welfare Fund, he said the government as per decision of Council of Common Interest is trying to devolve it to provinces. He said a proper mechanism in this regard is being devised so all provinces can get benefits of it.

He said that pensioners and labourers are the most vulnerable sections of society and it was Sindh Government in 2011 which put this section of society out from concurrent list.

The SAPM said that PTI incumbent government is willing and dedicated to improve lives of workers and labourers and every initiative will be taken to bring improvement in lives of pensioners and labours.

He said that PPP leader Saeed Ghani expressed wrong figures and statistics on media, which are altogether contrary to reality.

He said that Saeed Ghani should reveal how many projects were completed by workers welfare board in Sindh. He also maintained that when workers welfare board was in aegis of federation, seven projects were underway for completion.

He underlined that these elements make different stance in meetings and a total different stance before media.