Eight people, on Tuesday died and at least 16 were injured in an explosion inside a boiler room within a factory in New Karachi Industrial Area, identified by police and local government officials.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Moeenuddin, the incident took place inside an ice and cold storage factory. He said, seven people were at work inside the factory when the blast occurred.

DSP Moeenuddin said that the building has been "destroyed" and nearby factories have also been considerably damaged. He conveyed to the sources, many people are likely buried underneath the factory's rubble.

The rescue officials at the site informed the sources that the roof of the building caved in after the blast. Futhermore, the bystanders rushed to the site to help the affected as rescue teams arrived.

The Officers of the police, Sindh Rangers and Karachi Municipal Corporation were all assisting rescue efforts.

According to Dr Salma Kausar from Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, 13 people injured were brought to the facility, of which four passed away.

She identified one injured person was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Later, Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed visited the hospital to inquire after those injured in the incident. He said a rescue operation is under process.