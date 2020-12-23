Share:

Gujranwala - An FIA team on Tuesday raided the residence of PML-N MPA Imran Khalid Butt and city president Salman Khalid Pumi Butt over allegedly stealing billions of rupees of gas and making assets through their front man namely Muhamamd Arif, a former employee of Sui Gas department. The FIA team allegedly broke into the house of PML-N MPA and severely tortured and harassed children and women. According to FIR, accused Salman Khalid Pumi Butt and his brothers Usman Khalid Butt and Kamran Khalid Butt were involved in stealing billions of rupees of gas and making assets through their front man, a former employee of Sui Gas Department.

According to the FIR, the accused Muhammad Arif, despite being a low grade government employee, became the owner of a paper mill and 13 acres of land in Emanabad during his service which he later transferred to Usman Khalid Butt and Kamran Khalid Butt. Muhammad Arif after his resignation from service also purchased many industries and land and he again transferred these to Usman Khalid Butt.