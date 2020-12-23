Share:

It was a similar sort of situation like the one portrayed in the 1965 film ‘The Flight of the Phoenix.’ The rugged and dependable helicopter known as Hip was somewhat damaged and it was not cleared to carry much load. The crow’s flight between Dhaka to Sittwe, formally Akyab (Burma) via Cox’s Bazar is over 2 hours. The Indians had dominated the skies completely, so this flight was restricted to the night time. Despite success being unlikely, how the pilots carried out this mission was against all odds.

The news of escape had spread like a jungle fire in the cantonment. Us children were woken up at midnight and asked to throw some clothes on and get ready. Born and bred in an army family, this order was not something novel, rather it was like a daily routine. While rubbing our eyes we somehow quickly changed our clothes. We had recently moved from our flat in posh Dhanmondi to a military cantonment in Philkhana located south of Dhanmondi in Dhaka. The word Pilkhana means ‘stable for elephants’. It was a transitory accommodation but a comparatively safe place to live. Half asleep, we could hear the unpleasant revving noise coming from the running engines of some vehicles waiting outside our temporary accommodation. I heard my elder cousin ‘Bhijan Khurshid’ informing my mother “A few army jeeps have just arrived and are waiting outside to take us to some ground where Army helicopters are almost ready to fly to Burma.” He added “we have been asked only to take light and necessary items.”

My father wrote the following about my brave mother and his own financial condition “Beside courage and the strong conviction of my wife in our capabilities to defend East Pakistan and her refusal to leave East Pakistan, I had no money to send my children by air prior to Eid-ul-Fitr, when flights were open. At or around that time I was offered monetary assistance by Maj M Ashraf, Punjab DQ, but my wife refused to leave.” I found this in my father’s file. Just before my father’s posting to East Pakistan, our house, which was a wooden hut, had caught fire at ‘Cat Colony’ in Kharian Cantonment and burnt to ashes. There was literally nothing left of it.

As I understand from my father’s account, he did not leave his sector, a link in the chain of defence of Dhaka, as he expected some helicopter landing in open ground ahead. The helicopters were parked at different locations in the golf course in the cantonment and each one of them had a large crowd around. All glass windows of the helicopter were blinded with mud for safety reasons.

Earlier, the Chief of Staff Eastern Command, while passing the instructions for surrender, ordered destruction of equipment including artillery guns, tanks, and aircraft. The CO Aviation Squadron suggested that instead of destroying copters, they should be flown to Pakistan via Burma. After obtaining the approval from GHQ, the consent to fly-out was given to the CO by Lt Gen AK Niazi. The families were taken to the Golf Course. It was a chilly night; us children were shivering. There were three troops carrying Mi-8 helicopters in the golf course. The grass was almost one-foot tall as the course had been left unattended for some time.

There were dim lights inside the helicopter’s cabin and it was inundated with the strong smell of aviation gasoline. My brother and I occupied the two empty seats somewhere in the middle of the cabin not far from the helicopter’s door. The lights of the cabin were turned off and the pilots switched on the engine. The rotor blades started to spin with a whining sound. As it was late night and I was so tired. I searched for my mother and other siblings, around me thinking they would be seated, by now, somewhere inside the helicopter. Something was not right; I panicked and started to shout for my mother. I told my brother I want to go back to them. In my heart, I did not want to leave her alone in this crisis. I got up from the seat and leapt towards the cabin door, jumped out of the helicopter and ran towards my family. The minute I came out of the helicopter and a few more boarded and the door was shut closed. My brother did not get a chance to stop me. Maybe he did not have time to think or come out as he was holding the little child.

The helicopter’s rotors started to spin quickly blowing air all around it. We moved away from the helicopter as it lifted off the ground into the air and disappeared in the clouds. At 0320 hours, the first MI-8 Helicopter took off, followed by the second helicopter after some minutes.

These helicopters carried around 30 women and children each, against the 16 authorised passengers and had full internal fuel tanks. Later while serving at PAF I gained some flying experience. Therefore, I relate and visualise and fully appreciate how unsafe and hazardous this night operation was. The risks at night are different and higher, but they were quantified and mitigated by our experienced and heroic pilots who were cautious and well-versed in techniques for flying safely at night.

According to a very reliable source, 139 women and children were evacuated that night, nearly double the number normally permissible.

A Pakistani newspaper reported that a total of 115 persons, including 97 women and children who had escaped from East Pakistan to Burma during the invasion, were flown into Karachi from Rangoon on board a special chartered flight early Tuesday morning. Amongst the repatriated there was one non-commissioned officer and three first officers of PIA and two officials of the Met Office at Patenga. Most of these were the family members of the Armed Forces on duty in East Pakistan.

Everyone knows how brave my big-hearted mother was. During the 1965 war, ‘Chacha Sharif’ our orderly caught a suspicious man dressed up like a ‘faqir’ i.e. a spiritual mendicant dervish from just outside our house. He was a tall and strong man. At that time my father was posted as officer commanding of a Bomb Disposal Company; we were living at 949 Cobb Lines, which was next to the President’s bodyguard. The man was trying to climb the walls of PBG and peeking through the gates of our house. So Chacha Sharif brought this man to my mother and told her about his suspicion. The man pretended to be deaf and dumb. After some probing he started to speak fluent Hindi/Urdu. Together they searched him and found some maps hidden in his pockets. Together they tied him with ropes Chacha cycled to the nearby unit and reported the matter. Military Police came and arrested him. I found something else about my mother in my father’s file. My father wrote “Maj Ashraf DQ spoke very highly of my wife who before proceeding to the first helicopter conveyed this message to me. ‘I have not been able to see my husband but please convey to him that I will prefer him receive bullets in his chest rather than to hear he received them in his back. Tell him not to worry about children.’” My uncle, two elder cousins, one younger brother and sister and myself were repatriated in January 1974.

While we were still in the PoW camp, my elder brother who had returned from Burma stayed with my uncle in Rawalpindi. He was enrolled at FG Sir Syed School. One day he narrated about a narrow escape to his classmate Qamar. Qamar went home and in turn related the story to his mother who was moved by the episode. Time passed on. On our return from India in January 1974 I got admitted to the same school. My parents and youngest sister were repatriated in April 1974. After 3 or 4 months my father got posted to the Northern Areas and we all settled in Abbottabad. My brother and I got admitted to Burn Hall School. After his matriculation he got selected for the Army and joined the first entry of JCB 1 on 26 Nov 1976. Whereas his friend Qamar finished school and joined Gordon College. In 1978, the two old friends met again at PMA as course mates from 62nd Long Course. In 1980, as 2nd Lt they got posted to different stations. Some years after they met again at CMH. Qamar had brought his mother for some medical check-up whereas my brother was with his wife. Capt Qamar introduced: “Ami-jan do you remember Nasim? He is the one who escaped from East Pakistan and his family was taken to India as PoW.” My brother said “Aunty remembered me and both Farrah and Aunty became close friends.” To this day, they are good friends even though Gen Qamar Bajwa is the current COAS, ranked as the 68th most influential person in the world.