KARACHI - Sindh Assembly on Tuesday once again witnessed uproar as the lawmakers belonging to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and major opposition parties exchanged heated words when Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh lashed out the federal government on gas shortage in the province.

Members belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) rose to protest over the energy minister’s criticism on PTI-led federal government for gas crises across the country including Sindh.

Shaikh, who was allowed by the chair to make a statement on public importance matter, said that there was an acute shortage of natural gas in Sindh that produced much more gas than its own requirement.

“Sindh produces 2,500 to 2,600 mmfc gas and it needs 1,500 to 1,700 mmfc, while hardly 950 to 1,000 mmfc is given to us,” he added.

He deplored that Sindh was not being given its due right despite the fact that it should have been provided the necessity as per its requirement under Article 158 of the constitution.

He came down heavily on the federal government holding it responsible for the ongoing gas crises in the country and said that the wrong policies of the Centre had pushed the country in deep crisis.

He said that thousands of people were rendered jobless owing to closure of CNG stations.

The energy minister also vehemently criticised the opposition members and said that they were disturbing the house while he was making a statement on an issue of public importance. He asked the opposition members as if they were getting gas at their homes and said that they cannot deny the persistent gas shortage.

While he was still making a statement, the opposition members stood and started protesting apparently on Shaikh’s criticism.

They raised slogans against the PPP and its leadership, but were paid in the same coin by the treasury members.

Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani repeatedly asked the opposition members to let the minister complete his statement but to no avail. A visibly irked Speaker then prorogued the session.

Earlier Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuhu said that there was no scheme for life insurance for lady health workers working in the province. However, she said, a fixed amount was being deducted from salaries of lady health workers in lieu of their ‘group insurance’.

To another question she said that there was one ventilator fitted ambulance at Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana.

Replying a question, she said average number of patients at Lyari General Hospital on daily basis was around 4,500. She said consultancy services, medicines, pathological laboratory services, X-ray, ultra sound and day care services were provided to the OPD patients free of cost.

Dr Azra said that the intensive care unit ward at the Civil Hospital Mithi was not established yet. To a supplementary question, she said that ICUs could not be established in district hospital due to COVID-19 situation. “I don’t have magic wand to establish ICU in every hospital,” she added.

To another question, she said there were 521 ambulances in interior parts of the province.