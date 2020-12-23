Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Grand Health Alliance (GHA) of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Tuesday gathered a large number of its employees and invited political figures from opposition parties to expedite its protest against Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) system.

QWP Chief Aftab Sherpao, ANP leaders, JUI and PML-N Islamabad leadership and organisations of federal employees visited PIMS protest and attended a seminar on the MTI system. Sherpao joining the PIMS employees’ protest said that he will oppose making PIMS a corporate body both inside and outside Parliament. He appreciated the services of PIMS doctors and staff. He said he is indebted to PIMS employees for their services to his injured son in 2008. He will fight for them at every forum against MTI Ordinance. Former MNA of PML-N Anjum Aqeel said we will stand against this ordinance behind PIMS employees everywhere. Raja Waqar Mumtaz vowed to bring his workers to join the march if the protestors marched towards D Chowk or Bani Gala.

MNA Aagha Shahi assured the PIMS employees of full support and said we will resist this ordinance at every forum. Chairman GHA Dr. Asfandyar Khan concluding the session announced the future strategy which will include making a human chain, visiting all sectors of Islamabad for public awareness and then a demonstration outside Parliament in the next session.

Spokesperson GHA Dr. Hyder Abbasi gave a briefing on MTI to the participants in the open-air seminar while Vice Chairman GHA Riaz Gujjar said now we are going to intensify the protest.

A statement issued by GHA said that all leaders of GHA have decided to intensify the protest. This is the 4th and decisive week.

Government has been insensitive, but GHA has been moving cautiously just for the sake of our Covid-19 patients. But it seems that the government wants us to intensify the protest. It said that ED Dr. Ansar Maqxood who was Executive Director of PIMS is being made Hospital Director and Medical Director under MTI. Earlier, GHA, a body protesting conversion of PIMS into MTI, contested the qualifications of members of the nominated Board of Governors (BoGs).

Chairman GHA Dr. Asfandyar Khan in a press briefing held here said that political workers have been made BoG members under the MTI and the chairman of the BoG has no link with the medical profession. Chairman GHA said that the PM is being misguided by certain elements and facts are being hidden by him. “PM may be unaware of the fact that a contractual system is being imposed in PIMS,” he said. Dr. Asfandyar proposed that if the government wants to bring reforms, PIMS staff will support it but in more than two years no improvement has been brought in PIMS by it.