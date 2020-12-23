Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that drone technology would be used as an effective tool for agriculture, urban planning, security and law and order.

Prime Minister made these remarks during a high level briefing given to him about the Drone Regulatory Authority being set up by the federal government for effective use of remote-control surveillance technology in various fields.

He directed to set up a committee to devise a legislative and regulatory authority in this regard. The committee will submit the draft Drone Regulatory Authority Act to the Prime Minister within a month.

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has given briefing regarding formulation of drone policy aimed at peaceful and research-based use of drone technology in various fields.

On September 28, the government prepared a draft policy for use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) – drones, model aircrafts, quadcopters and balloons – and asked all stakeholders to give their input on the proposed draft in two weeks.

“After incorporating the stakeholders’ input, the draft policy will be presented before the federal cabinet for its approval,” said the Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

The minister had earlier chaired a high-level meeting to hold a consultation on the policy for the UAVs.

Secretary Aviation Hasan Nasir Jami and officials of Aviation Division, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Industries, the Federal Board of Revenue as well as representatives of the provinces took part in the meeting.

The meeting directed all stakeholders to give their feedback on the policy in two week so that the draft may be approved soon. The secretary aviation briefed the participants on the policy and said it aims at categorizing different types of drones and determining eligibility of their operators. He said the policy covers the various uses of such aircraft for entertainment, research, sports, photography and media coverage, industrial, agricultural and other purposes.