The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday was apprised that the government was in close liaison with leading Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers including those from China to ensure early availability of the vaccine.

The Forum during the daily morning session was briefed that the government authorities were regularly reviewing developments including data from phase 3 trials.

The Forum was informed that these steps would lead to a final decision about early availability of the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan.

It may be noted here that Pakistan signed up for the United Nation's COVAX Facility, a global initiative aimed at equitable access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines worldwide.

There are also multiple local and China-made vaccine trials being conducting across the country. The human trials of a vaccine being developed by Chinese Company CanSino Biologics Inc started on September 22 and has over 13,000 volunteers across Pakistan.

In November, Federal Minister for Planning and Development and the NCOC chief Asad Umar said that the federal cabinet has approved procurement of the vaccines, which are expected to arrive sometime between January and March next year.