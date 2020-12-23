Share:

CHICHAWATNI - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Tuesday that the PTI government was utilising all available resources for the progress of local industry, due to which, the textile and auto industries were functioning smoothly to their capacity.

Talking to a delegation of businessmen led by former president of SCCI (Sahiwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry) Sheikh Muhammad Faisal Akraam here at Circuit House. The delegation comprised former presidents Rana Wasim Akhtar, Sheikh Azmat, Saleem, Muhammad Naeem Sheikh, Khurram Butt and Mian Khalid Kamyana. Commissioner Sahiwal Division Nadir Chathha was also present.

He urged the industrialists and traders to share their profit with workers under a social responsibility. Ch Sarwar gave nod to provide more land for second small industrial state established over 100 acres in Sahiwal. He said, the government would help industrialists and traders in the promotion of their businesses so that the wheel of industry would continue to move, which would ultimately help alleviate poverty from the society.

The Governor said the Sahiwal dual carriageway linking motorway would be got constructed from the funds of Federal Government which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 8 billion. He assured the traders to resolve their tax related problems.

Provision of basic facilities govt’s top priority: Commissioner

Commissioner Sahiwal Division Nadir Chatha has said that solution to civic problems and provision of better facilities to people is being ensured on priority basis.

Presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday, he said that the local bodies projects, initiated under the Annual Development Programme (ADP), were in the final stage, which would be completed during the current financial year.

Okara Deputy Commissioner, Pakpattan Assistant Commissioner Amir Aqeeq, Ahmed Kamal Mann, Additional Commissioner Coordination (ADC) Shafiq Ahmed Dogar, ADC Revenue Sahiwal Owais Mushtaq, Director Local Government Azhar Dewan, Deputy Director Technical Abid Inayat Sheikh, Deputy Director Development Muhammad Akram Wattoo and Assistant Commissioner Revenue Fazil Mudassir also attended the meeting. He directed all municipal bodies of the division to pay special attention to repair of sewerage lines, supply of water, availability of courses for protection of manholes and provision of machinery for cleaning so that sanitation in cites could be improved.

The commissioner also called upon farmers to complete the work of installing electronic hooks in the markets as soon as possible to get better compensation for their crops. He also ordered for removing the ban on transfers of properties in the housing societies, established before 2009, and expedited completion of the schemes at the earliest.