ISLAMABAD - The Hindu community has hailed the decision of the government as the apex civic authority has approved construction of the boundary wall around the site proposed for the cremation centre in Islamabad.

According to the official notification from the Capital Development Authority (CDA), permission to construct a boundary wall around the cremation ground for the Hindu community in Sector H-9/2, Islamabad, is hereby accorded in accordance with clause 4.I.I of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Building Control Regulations 2020, ensuring that height of this boundary wall shall not accord 7”-0”.

The notification further reads that “it may either be a solid wall or up to one foot it shall consist of solid masonry and the remaining portion may be of light material such as fence etc.” It said that the height of the enclosure shall not be less than 3” in any case.

A senior official from CII without mentioning his name told The Nation that CII through a formal consensus and studying all the aspects approved the construction of boundary wall and a community centre for the Hindu community in Islamabad.

He said the CII did not approve the construction of new temple in the capital, but the renovation of the already existed temples in Islamabad was approved as per the constitution of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Hindu community from across Pakistan admired the incumbent government for giving approval for the construction of boundary wall around the cremation centre in Islamabad H9/2 sector.

Lal Chand Malhi, a minority Member of the National Assembly from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in a statement thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) chief Dr Qibla Ayaz and CDA Chairman and ICT Chief Commissioner Amer Ali Ahmed for granting permission to build a boundary wall around their religious site, noting that minorities in Pakistan enjoy equal rights as promised by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.