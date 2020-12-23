Share:

PR LAHORE - The national winners in Pakistan from this year’s Huawei Middle East ICT Competition, held in partnership with the Higher Education Commission in Pakistan, have now been announced, with two teams–comprising of three students and one teacher each – participating in the regional finals of this year’s event. The annual competition welcomes thousands of college and university students from Pakistan and the wider Middle East, enhancing students’ future employment through knowledge sharing on the latest ICT developments. Due to social distancing rules, this year’s Huawei Middle East ICT Competition saw students participate virtually in the annual competition. All registered students took part in a Preliminary Competition and Training Enablement, followed by a National Finals written exams and interviews that were held online in the country. The winners of this year’s competition represent 3 universities including the National University of Science and Technology, Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences, and Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro. They received honors such as a Huawei certification and other awards. This year’s winning teams were chosen from a field of 100 finalists in Pakistan, who competed following the preliminary round involving more than 10,500competition entries from135 universities.