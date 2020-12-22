Share:

Despite depending on agrarian development and farm heartlands, the situation of farmers in India is not good. Recently, agitating farmers mainly from Punjab were maltreated by the provincial administration.

However, by and large, the Pakistani farmers are enjoying no mentionable hurdles towards growing crops, income on the produce and taxes thereof. The condition of farmers in the neighbouring country is highly miserable, which seems to be the part of BJP’s anti-farmer agenda. They are facing a drought, that too, on debt-driven lands. Now, their protests and agitations have spread all over India after the tabling of two controversial bills, which if passed may prove to be a death warrant for farmers.

Indian media calls Maharashtra as a farmers’ suicide belt while Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Orissa have been totally devastated. Even after 73 years of independence, the farmer who is toiling to feed the nation, he himself is hungry, deprived and distressed. Unseasonal rains, droughts, and floods still ail Indian agriculture. The farmer has reached the brink of despair, and what they are experiencing is something which is beyond an agrarian crisis.

FAROOQ ALAY,

Islamabad.