Italy reported 628 new deaths from the coronavirus and 13,318 new cases, on Tuesday.

The death toll reached 69,842 while 1.97 million people have been infected with the virus, as per released data by the Health Ministry.

The number of patients in intensive care units dropped to 2,687 whereas 20,315 patients recovering from the virus in the past 24 hours, a total of 1.30 million recoveries have been recorded so far.